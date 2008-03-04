© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author Admits Gang Memoir Was Fabricated

Published March 4, 2008 at 12:00 PM EST
/

A memoir describing a woman's childhood on the streets of South Central Los Angeles, which included gripping stories of drugs and violence, was fabricated, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Margaret Seltzer's book, Love and Consequences: A Memoir of Hope and Survival, written under the pseudonym Margaret B. Jones, was praised for its heartfelt but tough-minded portrayal of life in South Central. Seltzer, who goes by Peggy, confessed to the Times that she made it up after her sister contacted the paper.

Riverhead Books, which published the book, is recalling it from stores.

Seltzer sat for an interview with Tell Me More to discuss the book before she confessed it was fabricated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details