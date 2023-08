Russia will soon have a new president, and it appears it will be Dmitri Medvedev, Vladimir Putin's hand-picked successor. Analyst Masha Lipman of the Carnegie Moscow Center tells Jacki Lyden that despite recent liberal-sounding rhetoric, Medvedev was chosen by Putin with the need to preserve the status quo in mind.

