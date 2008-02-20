© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What of American Democracy Is Worth Exporting?

By Marianne McCune
Published February 20, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

How do immigrants to this country view the messy process of democracy? What would they like to bring home to their own countries? In the midst of the primary season, immigrants in New York City talk about their perceptions of the process and the problems.

What they're observing is messy and complicated, often angry and combative, and sometimes inspiring. They're taking mental notes on what works and what doesn't.

Marianne McCune reports from member station WNYC.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Marianne McCune
Marianne McCune is a reporter and producer for Embedded: Buffalo Extreme who has more than two decades of experience making award-winning audio stories. She has produced narrative podcast series for New York Magazine (Cover Story), helped start, produce and edit long-form narrative shows for NPR and public radio affiliates (Rough Translation; United States of Anxiety, Season Four), reported locally and internationally (NPR News, NPR's Planet Money and WNYC News) and produced groundbreaking narrative audio tours (SF MOMA, Detour). She is also the founder of Radio Rookies, a narrative youth radio series, that is still thriving at WNYC.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details