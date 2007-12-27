© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Dark Chocolate Not Good for You After All

Published December 27, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST

Your holiday loot may include an assortment of dark chocolates — perhaps a gift from a thoughtful relative who had heard about its health benefits. Now a leading medical journal says dark chocolate may not be as good for you as you think. According to an editorial in The Lancet, many chocolate makers remove flavenols — the heart-healthy ingredient — due to their bitter taste. The devil in the dark chocolate is the fat, sugar and calories it also contains, according to The Lancet. To gain any health benefit, it says, you must reduce your intake of other foods.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

