Bhutto Knew a Return to Pakistan Was Risky

By Dina Temple-Raston
Published December 27, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, daughter of an executed president and prime minister, was killed in a gun and suicide bombing attack Thursday in Rawalpindi.

The 54-year-old was a fixture in Pakistani politics and was twice elected prime minister, becoming the Muslim world's first female prime minister. She returned to Pakistan two months ago to run in the upcoming elections. She had lived in self-imposed exile since 1999 when she fled corruption charges.

Dina Temple-Raston
Dina Temple-Raston is a correspondent on NPR's Investigations team focusing on breaking news stories and national security, technology and social justice.
