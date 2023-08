Iowa's voters don't go to the polls; they caucus. And on Jan. 3, the state's 1,784 precinct caucus locations will receive Democratic voters who apportion delegates to the various candidates. The Democratic caucus takes place in public over several hours. But Republicans choose the winner by popular vote. They scribble their candidate's name on a piece of paper and drop it in a box.

