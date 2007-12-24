Greenland Glacier Studied for Insight into Warming

Scientists are studying the Greenland glacier to see how quickly it might melt in a warming world. Lakes form on the surface of the glacier in midsummer, and that water pours down through the ice, to the bedrock below — and ultimately to the ocean.

Scientists camping near one of those lakes last summer cobbled together an impromptu instrument to try to measure how quickly water was rushing out of the lake.

