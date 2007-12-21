© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Judge Weighs Legality of CIA Tapes' Destruction

By Ari Shapiro
Published December 21, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Bush administration lawyers told a federal judge Friday that there's no evidence that the CIA violated the judge's order when it destroyed videotapes of interrogations of al-Qaida suspects.

The judge had ordered that materials related to harsh interrogations at Guantanamo be preserved. The government lawyers say the action on the tapes did not happen at Guantanamo.

Lawyers for detainees said the destruction of the tapes makes them fear that other related materials are not being saved.

Ari Shapiro
