© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lee Brings Mixed Record to South Korea Presidency

By Mike Shuster
Published December 20, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Lee Myung-bak was elected president of South Korea on Wednesday after a career of solid achievements, but he's almost been marked by scandal and illegal practices. In business, in parliament, as mayor of Seoul, and now as president-elect, questions remain about Lee's character.

He comes to office a moderate conservative, eager to open up the nation's economy but willing to continue some of the foreign policy initiatives of his liberal predecessors — including engagement with North Korea.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mike Shuster
Mike Shuster is an award-winning diplomatic correspondent and roving foreign correspondent for NPR News. He is based at NPR West, in Culver City, CA. When not traveling outside the U.S., Shuster covers issues of nuclear non-proliferation and weapons of mass destruction, terrorism, and the Pacific Rim.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details