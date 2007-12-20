Lee Brings Mixed Record to South Korea Presidency

Lee Myung-bak was elected president of South Korea on Wednesday after a career of solid achievements, but he's almost been marked by scandal and illegal practices. In business, in parliament, as mayor of Seoul, and now as president-elect, questions remain about Lee's character.

He comes to office a moderate conservative, eager to open up the nation's economy but willing to continue some of the foreign policy initiatives of his liberal predecessors — including engagement with North Korea.

