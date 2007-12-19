Fire Breaks Out at Vice President Cheney's Office

Thick smoke billows from the White House compound in the Executive Office Building after an apparent electrical fire breaks out. The building is the ceremonial office of Vice President Dick Cheney. The vice president was across the street in his West Wing office when the fire was discovered.

Secret Service spokesman Darrin Blackford says the building, a national historic landmark, was evacuated as a precaution.

