© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Divorce is Hidden Cost of Iraq War, Couple Says

By Karen Brown
Published December 18, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Last spring, Anna and Peter Mohan, a young couple from Western Massachusetts, were coping with the aftermath of war.

Peter has suffered from severe post-traumatic stress disorder since his 2004 return from Iraq. The couple had hoped that psychiatric treatment would get Peter back on track and help to save their marriage, but that didn't happen.

The Mohans speak once more about the unraveling of their marriage — which they see as one of the many hidden costs of the war.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Karen Brown
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details