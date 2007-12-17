© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Baseball's COO DuPuy Discusses Mitchell Report

Published December 17, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST

New York Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte, one of the most prominent Major League Baseball players named in the report on doping, admits using Human Growth Hormone in 2002 to recover from an injury. The substance wasn't banned in baseball until 2005.

And the Baltimore Orioles became the first team to publicly criticize the report. Nearly 90 players were linked to banned drugs in the report, which followed a 20-month investigation by former Senator George Mitchell.

The question on many people's mind now is how the league and players' union will deal with the issues detailed in the report.

Bob DuPuy, chief operating officer of Major League Baseball, speaks with John Ydstie

