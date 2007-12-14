© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MLB Players, Owners Ignored Banned Drug Use

By Steve Inskeep,
John Feinstein
Published December 14, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST

Major League Baseball players are likely to respond with anger over the new report about steroid use in baseball, and make claims of hearsay. The report by former Sen. George Mitchell comes after a 20-month investigation. The league's commissioners, club officials, and players knew what was going on and turned their backs because they liked the statistics: homeruns, sold-out stadiums, etc. But they now support the report because they're embarrassed.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
John Feinstein
Every week since 1988, Morning Edition listeners have tuned in to hear reports and commentaries on events such as the NBA Finals, Wimbledon, the NFL playoffs, the MLB All-Star game and the U.S. Open golf championship from award-winning author John Feinstein. He has also contributed to The Washington Post and Sporting News Radio since 1992, America Online since 2000 and Golf Digest and Gold World since 2003.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details