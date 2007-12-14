© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Independent Booksellers' Picks: Fiction and Food

By Susan Stamberg
Published December 14, 2007 at 12:00 AM EST

Deck the shelves with boughs of good books. That's the seasonal wish from a trio of independent booksellers we get in touch with from time to time — for ideas on new and old books to consider. This season, they have fiction — and food — on their minds.

They've selected some captivating titles, from An Arsonist's Guide to Writers' Homes in New England (it's a novel, not a how-to guide) to My Last Supper (the world's most famous chefs share their final-meal ideas). And from Novels in Three Lines to a novel in 1,296 pages (a new translation of War and Peace).

