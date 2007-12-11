© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Sentencing Panel May Cut Crack Cocaine Terms

By Nina Totenberg
Published December 11, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST

Nearly 20,000 people convicted of drug offenses could find out today if they'll be spending less time in prison. The U.S. Sentencing Commission may reduce the extra punishment that's given for crimes involving crack, as compared to powdered, cocaine.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal judges may give lighter sentences to crack cocaine defendants than required by old federal guidelines. The commission is considering whether to change the rules retroactively.

