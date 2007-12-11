© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senators Grill CIA Director Behind Closed Doors

By Tom Gjelten
Published December 11, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

On Capitol Hill, Senators grilled the head of the CIA about interrogation techniques and the destruction of interrogation videotapes.

Michael Hayden announced last week that two tapes showing tough interrogations were destroyed in 2005. The Senate Intelligence Committee got a chance to ask him why his agency destroyed the tapes.

The hearing came as the Department of Justice and the CIA both initiated investigations into the tapes' destruction. The House Intelligence Committee intends to do the same.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Tom Gjelten
Tom Gjelten reports on religion, faith, and belief for NPR News, a beat that encompasses such areas as the changing religious landscape in America, the formation of personal identity, the role of religion in politics, and conflict arising from religious differences. His reporting draws on his many years covering national and international news from posts in Washington and around the world.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details