Hayden to Testify on CIA Tapes to Senate Panel

CIA Director Michael Hayden testifies today before the Senate Intelligence Committee about the videotaping of the agency's interrogations of detainees.

Those tapes were subsequently destroyed, and members of Congress from both parties hope to use the closed door session to find out why.

To many, the episode underlines the importance of Congress watching over intelligence agencies. Lawmakers are the ones who look into intelligence matters too sensitive to discuss in public.

And some in Congress say the incident shows the need for more frequent, and more candid, intelligence briefings.

