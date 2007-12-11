© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Graham: Senate Panel Had No Word of Tapes

Published December 11, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST

From 2001 to 2003, the Senate Intelligence Committee was not briefed on details of the CIA's interrogation tactics, and heard no mention of videotapes of the interrogations, says Former Sen. Bob Graham. The Florida Democrat chaired the panel from 2001 through 2003.

The intelligence committee is holding a closed-door session today with CIA Director Michael Hayden about the destruction of videotaped interrogations of suspected terrorists.

Host Steve Inskeep talks with Graham about how the panel handles such meetings.

NPR NewsNational / World News
