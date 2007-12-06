© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Reitman and Cody, Consorting with 'Juno'

Fresh Air
Published December 6, 2007 at 11:00 AM EST

Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody are the director-screenwriter team behind the new film Juno, about a tough, sardonic 16-year-old girl; when she gets pregnant, she gives the baby up for adoption to a couple she finds through the PennySaver.

New York Times critic A.O. Scott describes Juno as a "feminist, girl-powered rejoinder and complement to [the film] Knocked Up."

Reitman also directed the satire Thank You For Smoking. Cody is the author of the memoir Candy Girl: A Year in the Life of an Unlikely Stripper.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

