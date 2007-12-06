© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Iran in Diplomatic Deadlock with U.S., Allies

By Michele Kelemen
Published December 6, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

The new National Intelligence Estimate says Iran halted a nuclear weapons program in 2003. That was a time when Iran reached out to the United States with an offer of talks — an offer the Bush administration rejected.

European nations started negotiating with Iran and tried desperately to get U.S. backing. One of the key players, then Germany's foreign minister, talks about the missed opportunities and the tough road ahead.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
