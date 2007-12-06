© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intelligence Officials Testify on Iran's Nuclear Aims

By Tom Gjelten
Published December 6, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Deputy Director of National Intelligence Donald Kerr and other officials testified in open session before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence about intelligence consolidation and reorganization.

Kerr told the committee that even though Iran froze weapons development in 2003, the country still retains key nuclear capabilities and also likely still wants the ability to make nuclear weapons.

Tom Gjelten
