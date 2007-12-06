© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Imam Weighs in on Recent Grievances Against Islam

Published December 6, 2007 at 12:00 PM EST

A British school teacher in Sudan was arrested after her students wanted to name a teddy bear Mohammad. In Saudi Arabia, a female rape victim was sentenced to receive lashes and jail time for being alone with a man who was not her husband when she and the man were both gang raped.

Imam Hassan Qazwini, head of the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn, Mich., talks about these issues, and why these acts have angered people worldwide.

