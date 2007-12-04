© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Debate Check: Behind Democrats' Responses

Published December 4, 2007 at 11:37 AM EST
Sen. Hillary Clinton, former Sen. Mike Gravel and Sen. Barack Obama were among the seven Democratic presidential candidates participating in a debate sponsored by NPR and Iowa Public Radio.
Is there evidence that Iran had a nuclear weapons program? Is there an arms race with China? How have immigrants affected wages?

As Democratic presidential candidates debated Iran, China and immigration at a forum Tuesday sponsored by NPR and Iowa Public Radio, they sometimes raised more questions than they answered.

NPR reporters following along kept track to provide a reality check.

Candidates participating in the forum were: Sen. Joseph Biden (DE), Sen. Hillary Clinton (NY), Sen. Christopher Dodd (CT), former Sen. John Edwards (NC), former Sen. Mike Gravel (AK), Rep. Dennis Kucinich (OH) and Sen. Barack Obama (IL). Former Gov. Bill Richardson (NM) was at a funeral and did not attend.

