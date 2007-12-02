© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Huckabee, Obama Gain Edge in Iowa Poll

By Andrea Seabrook,
Ron ElvingKen Rudin
Published December 2, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST
John Poole, NPR

A new poll of likely caucus voters in Iowa indicates Republican Mike Huckabee has opened up a lead over GOP rival Mitt Romney in the state. The poll by the Des Moines Register has Rudy Giuliani a distant third.

On the Democratic side, the poll gives Barack Obama a slight edge over Hillary Clinton and John Edwards, but that race is still very close.

One factor that seems to be driving the polling figures is the candidates' performance in debates.

