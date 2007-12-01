College Newspaper Editors Weigh In on Campaigns

College newspaper editors explain how the 2008 presidential campaigns are playing out on their school campuses. Students report from schools located in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, where the candidates have been spending significant amounts of time and money.

David Montgomery at Grinnell College in Iowa, Elise Waxenberg at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, and Jess Davis from the University of South Carolina talk with host Andrea Seabrook.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.