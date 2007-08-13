© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Frances Harrison on Reporting from Tehran

Fresh Air
Published August 13, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT

Journalist Frances Harrison has been the BBC's correspondent in the Iranian capital city of Tehran for the past 3 years. She says conditions have gotten worse, especially for women, under the increasing strictures being put in place by the ultraconservative Islamic government.

Harrison's husband is Iranian; prior to her posting in Iran, she reported for the BBC from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Malaysia. She's now back in the U.K.

