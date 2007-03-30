© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disclosure Rules Fail Some in Subprime Market

Published March 30, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

The rules that dictate what lenders must disclose to borrowers about their mortgage loans vary: The Federal Reserve and HUD each have regulations on disclosure that all lenders must observe, and states have their own regulations.

The current system works very well for prime mortgages, says law professor Kurt Eggert — but subprime mortgages are more complex, and the regulations are not always adequate for borrowers to understand how high their payments could be.

Robert Siegel talks with Eggert, who teaches at Chapman University.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details