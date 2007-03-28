Musician Ted Leo, on Protests and Living on Tour

For eight years, Ted Leo has been making music and putting his records out strictly on independent labels. Never one to shy away from songs with a political message, Leo draws from a broad range of influences, including hard-core, 1960s soul, 1970s reggae, and Celtic folk music.

Leo's latest album with his backing band, the Pharmacists, is Living with the Living.

Melissa Block talks with Leo about how to keep anti-war music fresh in an ongoing conflict — and how to keep his vocal chords intact during a rigorous touring schedule.

