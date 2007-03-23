© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heirloom Recipe Contest Yields 'Naked Ladies'

Published March 23, 2007 at 12:01 AM EDT
Chris Kimball and Renee Montagne sample contest recipes.
Bettine Wiesenthal-Birch, NPR
Chris Kimball and Renee Montagne sample contest recipes.

The team behind the public television show America's Test Kitchen is trying to save a slice of culinary heritage.

Their Cook's Country magazine launched the Heirloom Recipe Preservation Contest and was flooded with nearly 3,000 entries — family recipes dating back to the Revolutionary War — plus more modern fare like blueberry boy bait, a coffee cake from the 1950s.

Chris Kimball, host of America's Test Kitchen, brought along an impressive array of some of the contest dishes to share and discuss with Renee Montagne.

"A great lost recipe is like a great short story," Kimball says. And like short stories, heirloom recipes have catchy titles, like Tennessee Stack Cake, Whoopie Pie or Naked Ladies with Their Legs Crossed (spiced crullers, if you must know). "So it's intriguing, it's interesting, it's kind of fun," he says. "The recipe itself is the narrative."

You can read some of the contest recipes, including the grand prize-winning Peach Puzzle, below.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details