© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Creator of Video Mocking Sen. Clinton Fired from Job

Published March 22, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

For the past few weeks an anonymous ad mocking Hillary Clinton has been circulating on YouTube. It takes the iconic 1984 Apple Computer commercial, and replaces the menacing "Big Brother" image with that of Sen. Clinton. The online video parody ends with a message directing viewers to the Barack Obama Web site.

The firm that employed the video's creator, Phil de Vellis, provides technological services to the Obama campaign. De Vellis says he created the ad without the knowledge of his employer, or the Obama campaign. Now he's out of a job.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details