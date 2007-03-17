© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

White House Misses Testimony Notification Deadline

By Ari Shapiro,
Scott Simon
Published March 17, 2007 at 8:00 AM EDT

The White House missed a deadline Friday night to notify Congress if it would allow three key officials to testify voluntarily about their roles in the dismissal of eight United States attorneys. The administration said it hoped to have an answer for Congress by Tuesday.

Congressional leaders say that they might subpoena the officials if the White House does not comply with the testimony request.

The White House now says that no one knows for sure who first came up with the idea to dismiss the attorneys.

The growing controversy over the reasons for the dismissal of the U.S. attorneys has put pressure on Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, with some in Congress calling for his resignation.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details