Hazleton's Anti-Illegal Immigrants Law Challenged

Hazleton, Pa., a small town near Scranton, passed a law punishing businesses who hire illegal immigrants and landlords who rent to them. A federal judge blocked enforcement of the law, pending a trial on its legality. At issue is whether the law discriminates against all latinos, not just illegal immigrants, and whether local governments can make immigration policy. That trial began Monday.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.