Committee Says Scandal Goes Beyond Walter Reed

By Guy Raz
Published March 6, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST

Lawmakers assailed Army leaders Monday for the conditions at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C., when the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee held a hearing at the hospital.

The head of the committee said the problems at Walter Reed were emblematic of a wider national problem in the military health-care system.

The Army has been the target of intense scrutiny since The Washington Post exposed poor housing and outpatient facilities at the hospital for veterans wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Guy Raz
Guy Raz is an independent producer who has been described by the New York Times as "one of the most popular podcasters in history."
