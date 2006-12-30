© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Science Finds One Use for Fruitcake: Blow It Up!

By Debbie Elliott
Published December 30, 2006 at 2:54 PM EST
Professor Thom Castonguay at the University of Maryland shows off his bomb calorimeter. <strong>Scroll down to read more about the science of calorie measurement.</strong>
Adeline Goss, NPR /
Not sure what to do with Grandma's leftover fruitcake?

Professor Thom Castonguay has an idea. As part of our Science out of the Box series, we visit a lab at the University of Maryland's Department of Nutrition and Food Science, where Castonguay demonstrates bomb calorimetry -- the science of calculating calories by blowing up food.

A bomb calorimeter is designed to contain miniature food explosions and measure the heat produced by the explosion.

Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
