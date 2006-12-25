A Cleared Record Makes Way for New American

Nic Marines lives in Tucson, Ariz., but more than 20 years ago, he entered the country illegally, crossing the border between Mexico and the U.S.

After the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, he got amnesty and continued to work in the U.S. But his name got attached to a convicted drug dealer's fingerprint file and he was denied an extension on his work permit.

It took eight years to get his record cleared -- and his citizenship finalized.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.