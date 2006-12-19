Are U.S. Voters Ready to Elect a Woman President?

Is America ready to elect a woman president? A majority of voters say yes. But for a woman, a presidential campaign could be filled with minefields. Michele Norris hears about those challenges from former Rep. Pat Schroeder, who considered a run for the White House in 1988.

Norris also talks with Marie Wilson, president of the nonprofit White House Project, which seeks to increase the number of women in elected office; and Robert Raben, political consultant and founder of the legislative consulting firm the Raben Group. We also hear from people around the country.

