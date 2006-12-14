© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Wal-Mart Heir's Bid for Art Riles Philadelphians

By Joel Rose
Published December 14, 2006 at 4:00 PM EST

A bid by Wal-Mart heiress Alice Walton to purchase the 1875 Thomas Eakins painting "The Gross Clinic" is causing an outcry in Philadelphia, where many consider it part of the city's cultural landscape.

Walton, ranked by Forbes as the world's ninth-richest person, is building a museum of American art in Bentonville, Ark. -- but her acquisitions have rankled some.

Joel Rose of member station WHYY reports.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers immigration and breaking news.
