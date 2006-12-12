© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Opinion on Iraq War Drops; Bush Delays Speech

By David Greene
Published December 12, 2006 at 4:00 PM EST

New polls show plummeting public support for the war in Iraq. This comes as President Bush meets with advisers, military commanders and Iraq's vice president to talk about changing U.S. strategy in Iraq.

Wednesday, Mr. Bush will hold a final Pentagon meeting with departing Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. Despite word from the White House that a major policy address would come before Christmas, the speech has now been delayed until January.

David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
