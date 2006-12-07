© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
'Naughty Lola': London's Lonely Hearts Seek Love

By Melissa Block
Published December 7, 2006 at 1:01 PM EST

In the current issue of the venerable London Review of Books, you could wade through a 5,000-word article on the "new Shanghai."

Or you could go straight to the personal ads, where you would find one that reads, in its entirety:

"Pathetic man" is not alone. The personals -- or lonely hearts ads -- of the London Review of Books are a teeming collection of the pathetic, the downtrodden and the ever hopeful:

These ads and many more have been compiled in a book called They Call Me Naughty Lola. The title is taken from an ad that reads:

David Rose, the advertising director of the London Review of Books, started the personal ads section in 1998 and edited the new book.

Rose says he had an altruistic, naive idea that the personal ads would bring together people with similar literary tastes, "Jane Austen or Thomas Hardy."

"But no, they were instantly very, very silly," he says.

