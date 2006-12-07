© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Iraqi Reactions Mixed to Study Group Report

By Corey Flintoff
Published December 7, 2006 at 6:00 AM EST

Iraqi politicians are offering mixed reactions to the Iraq Study Group's recommendations.

Some regard it as a plan for fixing America's problems rather than those of Iraq, while others welcomed the plan to reach out to Iraq's neighbors.

Despite their concerns about the study group's recommendations, Iraqi politicians are aware that this is only one step in the decision making that could produce a new American strategy in their country.

