Iraqi Reactions Mixed to Study Group Report

Iraqi politicians are offering mixed reactions to the Iraq Study Group's recommendations.

Some regard it as a plan for fixing America's problems rather than those of Iraq, while others welcomed the plan to reach out to Iraq's neighbors.

Despite their concerns about the study group's recommendations, Iraqi politicians are aware that this is only one step in the decision making that could produce a new American strategy in their country.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.