Secretary-Nominee Gates Has Critics and Fans

By Guy Raz
Published December 4, 2006 at 4:00 PM EST

Once recognized as the preeminent intelligence expert on the Soviet Union, in 1991 Robert Gates saw many friends and subordinates testify against his nomination to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Many of them argued that Gates "cooked the books" when assessing the Soviet threat. But Gates is also highly regarded by others as a capable technocrat who gets the job done and doesn't play politics.

Guy Raz
Guy Raz is an independent producer who has been described by the New York Times as "one of the most popular podcasters in history."
