KFC Will Cut Trans Fat from Its Famous Recipe

Taking the plunge, the fast-food chain KFC says it will phase out the use of unhealthy trans fats in its cooking oil. By next spring, the company's 5,500 restaurants will have made the transition.

Some worry that omitting trans fats -- a type of saturated fat identified as a major contributor to arterial disease -- may affect the food's taste -- and as a result, its business.

But some health-conscious customers demanded a change, which led to a two-year effort to figure out how to replace the oil without changing the signature flavor of KFC's "Original Recipe" chicken and other offerings.

