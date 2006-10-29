© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Basketball Guru Red Auerbach Dies at 89

Published October 29, 2006 at 8:00 AM EST

A heart attack claims the legendary basketball mentor. He built a sports dynasty in Boston Garden, leading the Celtics to 16 titles as coach and general manager, and was widely considered the greatest coach in the history of the National Basketball Association.

The list of NBA players nurtured to greatness by Auerbach begins with Bob Cousy and includes Bill Russell, John Havlicek and Larry Bird. He made Russell the NBA's first black head coach in the late 1960s and was still a powerful influence on today's coaches and players at the pro and college level.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details