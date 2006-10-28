© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pigskin Poets, Teamed in 'Great Football Writing'

Published October 28, 2006 at 3:20 PM EDT

Great sports literature often seems focused on baseball. Great Football Writing, a new collection from Sports Illustrated, may level the playing field.

Editor Rob Fleder theorizes that the gridiron game was often neglected by writers because "glamour teams from the rag tag world of football were from places like Green Bay and later Baltimore..." instead of New York.

But "as football became America's sport, somewhere around the '60s, it started to attract better and better group of writers."

The book collects essays by some people you might expect to find -- George Plimpton, David Halberstam and Frank Deford, for instance -- and some you might not, such as Don DeLillo and Jack Kerouac.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details