© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bush Signs Border Fence Act; Funds Not Found

By Ted Robbins
Published October 26, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

President Bush signs the Border Security Act, a new law that emphasizes enforcement over reform of the nation's immigration system.

The act's key provision is a new 700-mile fence, planned for the southern border with Mexico.

But questions have been raised about whether or not the fence will ever be built: Little or no funds were appropriated to the task when Congress approved the act in September.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Ted Robbins
As supervising editor for Arts and Culture at NPR based at NPR West in Culver City, Ted Robbins plans coverage across NPR shows and online, focusing on TV at a time when there's never been so much content. He thinks "arts and culture" encompasses a lot of human creativity — from traditional museum offerings to popular culture, and out-of-the-way people and events.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details