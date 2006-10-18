© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miriam Engelberg, Cartoonist Who Chronicled Cancer

By Melissa Block
Published October 18, 2006 at 5:53 PM EDT

Miriam Engelberg, a self-taught cartoonist who drew what she called a "memoir in comics" about having breast cancer, has died. She was 48 years old.

Engelberg's comic strips, collected in Cancer Made Me a Shallower Person, are simple and laugh-out-loud funny.

She drew cartoons about losing her hair and buying a blue wig, about how solving crossword puzzles soothed her stress, and how left out she felt watching other couples raise their children.

Of course, it was not all humorous.

Engelberg recalled in an interview earlier this year about how her son was four when she was first diagnosed -- and that has been the hardest part of coping with cancer.

"When it comes to family, it does feel very scary and heartbreaking to me," she said.

Engelberg's blog, which she updated regularly, reports that she died at home in San Francisco on Tuesday -- peacefully -- in the presence of her family and friends.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details