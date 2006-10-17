© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Report: Benefits of Seafood Outweigh Risks

By Allison Aubrey,
Madeleine Brand
Published October 17, 2006 at 1:00 PM EDT

Seafood is an excellent source of lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids. But it can also be contaminated with infectious microbes and toxic compounds such as mercury. But to date, federal agencies have conveyed contradictory messages to the public, playing up the risks of mercury but also touting fish as a healthier alternative to beef or pork.

A new report by the Institute of Medicine at the National Academies says the federal government should stop sending mixed messages about seafood, boost testing for contaminants and make it easier for consumers to find up-to-date information.

The bottom line? Seafood is good for you -- just don't go overboard...

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Allison Aubrey
Allison Aubrey is a Washington-based correspondent for NPR News, where her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She has reported extensively on the coronavirus pandemic since it began, providing near-daily coverage of new developments and effects. She's also a contributor to the PBS NewsHour and is one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
Madeleine Brand
Madeleine Brand is the host of NPRs newest and fastest-growing daily show, Day to Day. She conducts interviews with newsmakers (Iraqi politicians, US senators), entertainment figures (Bernardo Bertolluci, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Ricky Gervais), and the everyday people affected by the news (an autoworker laid off at GM, a mother whose son was killed in Iraq).
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details