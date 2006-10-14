© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Scroll of Seduction' Tells Juana of Castile's Tale

Published October 14, 2006 at 1:48 PM EDT
Gioconda Belli.
Gioconda Belli.

Juana of Castile has long intrigued historians. Her life was like a dark fairy tale without a happy ending. Born to Isabelle and Ferdinand, the King and Queen of Spain, she was herself the mother of six monarchs of Europe. Her progeny included Charles V of Germany, who later became Holy Roman Emperor. But during her lifetime, she was known as Juana the Mad. And her death in 1555 came after 40 years of imprisonment in a Spanish castle.

Nicaraguan novelist and poet Giocanda Belli crafted Juana's gripping story into a novel called The Scroll of Seduction, which was recently translated into English. Belli tells Jacki Lyden about the book.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details