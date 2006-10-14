© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardamom Bread, Wisconsin Style

Published October 14, 2006 at 4:20 PM EDT

Theater star Alfred Lunt enjoyed taking center stage in his kitchen from time to time. One of his specialities was cardamom bread.

Dean Schmitz, executive chef at Andrew's restaurant at the Delafield Hotel in Waukesha County, Wisc. That's not far from Ten Chimneys, the Northwoods home Lunt shared with his equally famous wife, actress Lynn Fontanne.

Schmitz, urged on by Wisconsin native Jacki Lyden, demonstrates how he makes the braided, egg-glazed treat.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details