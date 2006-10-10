© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
North Korea's Place in China's Foreign Policy

Published October 10, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

China has been reluctant to support sanctions targeting North Korea's nuclear weapons program, according to many analysts.

Robert D. Kaplan, a national correspondent for Atlantic Monthly, believes the situation stems from China's wish to see North Korea's Kim Jong Il fall from power -- tilting the balance of power in Asia toward China.

Robert Siegel talks with Kaplan, who is a visiting professor at the Naval Academy.

